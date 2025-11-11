Rendkívüli

Magyar’s Team Fears Another Tisza Party App Data Leak

Another major data leak may soon occur through the Tisza Vilag mobile application — at least that’s what the Tisza Party leadership fears. Meanwhile, party chief Peter Magyar refuses to back down. Through quiet whisper campaigns and online chatter, his allies continue to urge supporters to download the app of questionable security.

2025. 11. 11. 13:37
The Tisza Party's Tisza Vilag mobile app (Photo: Krisztian Mate)
Despite assurances, the Tisza Vilag app still isn’t considered secure, and personal data could leak onto the internet at any time, a Tisza Party insider revealed to Magyar Nemzet.

(Source: Facebook)

“No matter what we do, there’s no way to make the app 100 percent secure,” the source admitted. 

People are scouring online forums to see if new data from the Tisza Vilag platform shows up. We’re basically an open book,

the insider added. Even so, within the party’s online groups, fake profiles and loyal supporters continue to prop up the app’s image and push users to download it — despite the repeated data breaches.

No matter how bad the Tisza Vilag is, Peter won’t give up. He’s determined to herd people onto the app at any cost, regardless of what further data might leak out,

the insider warned. Indeed, in several Tisza-related Facebook groups, fake “Q&A” accounts have continued to promote downloading the Tisza Vilag app since the most recent breach.

As previously reported, the Tisza Party’s mobile app may be collecting an alarming amount of data about its users. That became painfully clear to everyone — even those who hadn’t downloaded the app — after a list containing 200,000 names appeared online last weekend. Evidence suggests the massive database likely originated from Tisza Vilag itself. The leaked file even contained home addresses, which, if voluntarily provided by users upon registration, served for the party to send notifications of Tisza Party events near by, Mandiner had pointed out.

GPS Coordinates of Users

In addition to home addresses, geographical coordinates are also shown in the list next to most of the names. This data likely indicates the location of the user at the time of registering on the Tisza application.

Data protection experts warn that accessing and storing GPS coordinates for extended periods pose serious risks - especially when leaks of this magnitude occur. Location data can be used to identify individuals, especially when paired with social media profiles or other public information — effectively turning someone’s life into an “open book.”

Beyond privacy concerns, such detailed location data could contribute to inferring information on the individual's lifestyle, work schedule and daily habits, exposing users to security threats, including scams or even break-ins. 

It may also have political consequences: the leaked data including geographic positioning could reveal both where a political party’s support is strongest and which voters back which party — a chilling thought for anyone concerned with democratic transparency.

Background of the Data Leaks

As Magyar Nemzet previously reported, a database containing around 200,000 names and personal information was leaked online last weekend. The breach confirmed earlier suspicions that, despite denials from Peter Magyar’s team, multiple Ukrainian IT specialists may have been involved in developing and testing the Tisza Party’s mobile app. The data breach raises the question of whether hundreds of thousands of Hungarians' personal data have landed in Ukrainian hands.

The case is now with the police, as a complaint has been filed regarding the data leak. 

Cover photo: The Tisza Party's Tisza Vilag mobile app (Photo: Krisztian Mate)

