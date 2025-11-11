Magyar’s Team Fears Another Tisza Party App Data Leak

Despite assurances, the Tisza Vilag app still isn’t considered secure, and personal data could leak onto the internet at any time, a Tisza Party insider revealed to Magyar Nemzet.

(Source: Facebook)

“No matter what we do, there’s no way to make the app 100 percent secure,” the source admitted.

People are scouring online forums to see if new data from the Tisza Vilag platform shows up. We’re basically an open book,

the insider added. Even so, within the party’s online groups, fake profiles and loyal supporters continue to prop up the app’s image and push users to download it — despite the repeated data breaches.

No matter how bad the Tisza Vilag is, Peter won’t give up. He’s determined to herd people onto the app at any cost, regardless of what further data might leak out,

the insider warned. Indeed, in several Tisza-related Facebook groups, fake “Q&A” accounts have continued to promote downloading the Tisza Vilag app since the most recent breach.