No to War, No to Funding Ukraine, No to Higher Utility Prices — National Petition Launches

Hungary’s government has launched a new political initiative in the form of a national petition, aimed at strengthening the country’s position in ongoing debates within the European Union through broad public support.

Photo: /Prime Minister's Office Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer

According to a government statement, Hungary will not take part in financing the Russia–Ukraine war, will not contribute to covering the costs of Ukraine’s state operations over the next decade, and will not accept higher household utility prices as a consequence of the war.

Government communications stress that the petition goes beyond any single concrete decision. In a broader sense, it seeks to define the limits of EU financial commitments. The government warns that shifting the costs of war onto member states and their citizens could have serious long-term economic and social consequences, and that such decisions cannot be made while ignoring national interests.

Magyar Nemzet has previously reported on the political background of the initiative. Prime Minister Viktor Orban presented the questions on the petition at an anti-war event organized by the Digital Civic Circles (DPK) in Kaposvar. There, he said the coming years will require broad national unity to keep Hungary out of the armed conflict and its economic fallout.

PM Orban emphasized that government action alone is not sufficient, stating that

without public support, a policy aimed at keeping the country out of war cannot be sustained.

He argued that a shared, common banner is needed under which citizens who reject the war can unite, backed by lasting political will.

I will be where I need to be, and I will hold a flag under which people can gather,” PM Orban said. “Gathering under such a banner is always a matter of pride. But a good state leader alone is not enough. Only full national unity can keep us out of the war.

The national petition thus serves both domestic political and EU-level objectives. The government intends to use public opinion as a mandate to push back against proposals that would make the financing of the war and Ukraine a shared European obligation. Further details on the petition and its implementation are expected in the coming period.