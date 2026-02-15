PM Orban’s State of the Nation speech generated significant international coverage. Media outlets from Germany to the United States and as far as Indonesia reported on the address, quoting the prime minister’s key remarks.
PM Orban Delivers State of the Nation, Sends Message to Zelensky as Von der Leyen Makes Astounding Statement
In her most explicit remarks to date, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen declared that she considers Ukraine’s interests to take precedence over those of European Union member states. Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s annual State of the Nation address yesterday drew global attention, and the Hungarian leader also sent a pointed response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky—here are the day’s most important foreign affairs developments.
In a post on social media, PM Orban addressed Zelensky directly, responding to the Ukrainian president’s recent statements. Regarding the debate over Ukraine’s EU accession, Orbán wrote: “This is not about me, and it is not about you. It is about the future of Hungary, Ukraine, and Europe. And that is precisely why you cannot be a member of the European Union.”
While the Hungarian government has consistently emphasized the importance of achieving peace, Peter Magyar has openly aligned himself with the pro-war camp. The leader of the Tisza Party met in Munich with European leaders who, critics say, are focused on prolonging the bloodshed rather than bringing the war to a close.
Beyond economic benefits, Ukraine is also hoping for full-scale military protection through EU membership. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha recently spoke about this at the Munich Security Conference, comparing EU membership to NATO’s Article 5 collective defense clause. Although the European Union is primarily an economic alliance, its treaties include a mutual assistance provision requiring joint action in the event of armed aggression against a member state. Ukraine’s accession, therefore, could potentially draw the entire bloc into the war. In another statement, Sybiha emphasized that Ukraine’s integration is essential to Europe’s security.
Meanwhile, Ursula von der Leyen launched what critics describe as her most direct challenge yet to member-state sovereignty. In her speech at the Munich Security Conference, the European Commission president openly stated that, in the interest of Ukraine, she would seek to eliminate the veto power that protects smaller member states within the European Union.
Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Communication Department/Akos Kaiser)
