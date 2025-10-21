Mate Kocsis: Peter Magyar Is the Ambassador of Hatred + Video

Kocsis began the program by addressing the recent fire at the Szazhalombatta refinery, confirming that it had been contained and that Hungary’s energy supply remains secure. “There’s no cause for concern,” he emphasized, warning against propagating fake news and speculation.

"We're doing just fine," the Fidesz parliamentary group leader Mate Kocsis said on Tuesday's Fighters' Hour (Source: YouTube)

He then turned his attention to the upcoming Budapest Peace Summit. “What Brussels is doing over the Peace Summit is pure hysteria,” Kocsis said, mocking the EU’s plan to hold a debate about why the event is being hosted in Hungary.

EU leaders are upset that they’re not invited to the table.

"Some idiots are actually holding a debate over why it will be held in Budapest — it’s ridiculous,” he remarked.

Tisza Party Platform Is Purely Left-Wing

Kocsis dismissed the Tisza Party’s recently floated proposal to tax pensions, calling it a “longstanding left-wing idea.”

“This debate has been going on since 2010. The leftist worldview says the state should collect as many resources as possible and redistribute them. The conservative approach says people should keep more of what they earn and decide for themselves how to spend it,” he explained.

“The question is whether a government taxes wealth when it’s earned or when it’s spent.”

“The left has already won before with this same model — and the Tisza Party is full of the same old left-wing figures: Gyorgy Suranyi, László Kéri, Maria Zita Petschnig — the list goes on.” According to Kocsis, Peter Magyar himself has said that ‘experts’ will decide on Tisza’s program — but when he realizes those experts’ ideas aren’t popular, “he’ll deny everything.”

So far, everything we know about the Tisza’s platform is entirely left-wing,

Kocsis concluded.

Peter Magyar Is the Prototype of Hypocrisy

Kocsis went on to say that Peter Magyar is “the prototype of hypocrisy,” noting that the Tisza Party leader is reportedly searching for traitors within his own ranks. “Imagine sitting at a table of twelve, and Peter Magyar is looking for the one who betrayed him. It must be an awful atmosphere,” he said.

“Magyar’s own personality will prevent him from succeeding."

"He’s two-faced. When he says he cares about the country, what he really cares about is himself. When he talks about a ‘country of love,’ what he really spreads is hatred,” Kocsis said.

He is the prototype of hypocrisy.

Regarding the recent “Szolo Street fake news scandal,” Kocsis emphasized that legal proceedings are underway and that the authorities are doing their job.

“The liberal outlet 444.hu wants to pretend we control these processes — we don’t. Meanwhile, they write that Peter Magyar, once in power, will personally throw people in jail. We follow the rule of law. We use the strength of publicity and politics to defend ourselves against a political attack — and we succeeded,” he said.