PM Orban: Trump Won't Give Up, Budapest Peace Summit Drawing Closer

Viktor Orban has sent a message to the members of the digital civic circles, commenting on the most significant public events of the week. Hungary's Prime Minister addressed, among other issues, the American peace plan, the Budapest peace summit, Ursula von der Leyen’s letter, and also shared his opinion on the Tisza Party’s candidate nominations.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 11. 24. 12:32
Orbán Viktor és Donald Trump Orbán Viktor/Facebook
"President Trump will not give up. He is not made of that stuff," Viktor Orban told the members of the digital civic circles (DPK).  The Hungarian Prime Minister highlighted that it has now been officially confirmed that the Americans have put forward a 28-point peace plan, which has been delivered to both the Russian and Ukrainian leadership. Developments on the front also seem to confirm what the Hungarian government has been saying for a year and a half: time is not on the Ukrainians' side, he added.

Donald Trump amerikai elnök és Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök Washingtonban (Fotó: Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály/Kaiser Ákos / MTI)
U.S. President Donald Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Washington (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)

In this context, he emphasized that the Budapest peace summit is drawing closer.

"We have firmly called on European leaders not to undermine the American president's efforts. Unfortunately, Western Europe still wants to go to war: 

the French Chief of Defense is already envisioning the deaths of European young people on the Ukrainian front."

"When will they finally come to their senses?" PM Orban posted.

 

Reply to Von der Leyen

He highlighted that he had sent a written response to Ursula von der Leyen's letter, in which she asked for money from the member states, only to send billions of euros once again to Ukraine.

"I not only stated our rejection, but also detailed the reasons for it, and I made proposals as well," he added. He also pointed out that as of Friday, the American sanctions imposed on the Russian energy sector have come in to force, but in parallel with this,

Hungary’s exemption has also taken effect,

an exemption agreed upon in Washington with President Donald Trump.

So much for the claim that friendship and a handshake do not matter,

the Prime Minister remarked.

Peter Magyar’s Candidates

Viktor Orban also shared his opinion on Peter Magyar and the Tisza Party’s candidate nominations. He noted that although for most people the left-wing commitment of the Tisza Party was never really in doubt, after Peter Magyar’s announcement of his prospective candidates, this has now become completely obvious to everyone.

All our respect goes to citizens who step forward to take part in public life, but we must be honest: these are the same people!

"They are left wing, aligned with Brussels, and clearly not committed to serving Hungary's interests," he stressed.

Peter Magyar’s candidates are not worth supporting, Viktor Orban says (Photo: Krisztian Mate)

Supporting them is not worthwhile, not profitable, and not safe, PM Orban opined, pointing out that it is clear as day: in Hungary there are only two type of political parties — the national and the one representing foreign interests. 

There is the Right and the Left. The tax-cutters and the tax-raisers. The supporters of families and the ones who cater to multinational corporations. Take your pick!

 he stated.

He also mentioned that the news portal Telex has been exposed. As previously reported by Magyar Nemzet, it has come to light that the outlet received nearly two hundred million forints from the former U.S. administration. Even funds that were intended for teacher and mentor training ended up with the portal's leaders and authors, as revealed in the report by the Office for the Protection of Sovereignty.

"It is important to know who pays the piper and calls the tune! It is equally important not to listen to propaganda media financed from abroad," Viktor Orban emphasized.

Uncertainty Decreased for Hungarian Households

At the end of his message, the Prime Minister also addressed the situation of Hungarian households. He pointed out that between 2015 and 2024, Hungary experienced the greatest decrease in the uncertainty of household financial conditions within the European Union. Last year, 30 percent of EU residents said they could not cope with unexpected financial expenses.

The largest decline of the past decade occurred in Hungary: between 2015 and 2024,

the proportion of those unable to cope with unexpected expenses fell by 43.6 percentage points, from 72.2 percent to 28.6 percent,

he highlighted, adding that Hungary is now performing better than the EU average regarding this indicator.

He went on to point out that in the same period, Hungary also recorded the largest decrease — five percentage points, from six percent to one percent — in the share of the population behind on mortgage or rent payments. "Not to mention that in 2024 Hungary had one of the lowest shares of affected households in the entire Union. Moreover, the proportion of people with mortgage, rent, utility bill, or installment payment arrears declined by the fourth largest amount in Hungary since 2015, falling by 12.4 percentage points: from 21.7 percent to 9.3 percent," Viktor Orban recalled.

Cover photo: Viktor Orban and Donald Trump (Source: Facebook)


A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

