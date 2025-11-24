PM Orban: Trump Won't Give Up, Budapest Peace Summit Drawing Closer

"President Trump will not give up. He is not made of that stuff," Viktor Orban told the members of the digital civic circles (DPK). The Hungarian Prime Minister highlighted that it has now been officially confirmed that the Americans have put forward a 28-point peace plan, which has been delivered to both the Russian and Ukrainian leadership. Developments on the front also seem to confirm what the Hungarian government has been saying for a year and a half: time is not on the Ukrainians' side, he added.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Washington (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)

In this context, he emphasized that the Budapest peace summit is drawing closer.

"We have firmly called on European leaders not to undermine the American president's efforts. Unfortunately, Western Europe still wants to go to war:

the French Chief of Defense is already envisioning the deaths of European young people on the Ukrainian front."

"When will they finally come to their senses?" PM Orban posted.

Reply to Von der Leyen

He highlighted that he had sent a written response to Ursula von der Leyen's letter, in which she asked for money from the member states, only to send billions of euros once again to Ukraine.

"I not only stated our rejection, but also detailed the reasons for it, and I made proposals as well," he added. He also pointed out that as of Friday, the American sanctions imposed on the Russian energy sector have come in to force, but in parallel with this,

Hungary’s exemption has also taken effect,

an exemption agreed upon in Washington with President Donald Trump.

So much for the claim that friendship and a handshake do not matter,

the Prime Minister remarked.

Peter Magyar’s Candidates

Viktor Orban also shared his opinion on Peter Magyar and the Tisza Party’s candidate nominations. He noted that although for most people the left-wing commitment of the Tisza Party was never really in doubt, after Peter Magyar’s announcement of his prospective candidates, this has now become completely obvious to everyone.

All our respect goes to citizens who step forward to take part in public life, but we must be honest: these are the same people!

"They are left wing, aligned with Brussels, and clearly not committed to serving Hungary's interests," he stressed.