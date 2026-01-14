At the end of last year, personal data of more than two hundred thousand users of the Tisza Vilag mobilization application became publicly accessible. Most of those affected were Hungarian citizens and voters. Names, phone numbers, email addresses, home addresses, and location data were leaked. This alone constitutes a serious data protection scandal. However, as pointed out in the Sovereignty Protection Office’s latest report, the background of the case reaches far deeper and into much darker territory.

The document reveals that among those with administrator and tester level access to the database were individuals connected to the FS Group, a cybersecurity corporate group and the PettersonApps, a software development company, including their employees. The Odessa-based FS Group and PettersonApps are not harmless IT firms. In the case of FS Group, the report describes a deliberately constructed two tier corporate network falling within the sphere of interest of US intelligence. One branch of the company, FS Group Development, came under direct American ownership, with the Pennsylvania-based Qintel as its sole owner. The Ukrainian entity of FS Group continues to win Ukrainian state contracts in the law enforcement and national security sectors. This structure serves precisely to merge American cyber technology with Ukrainian state infrastructure, while political and legal responsibility becomes blurred and opaque.

Where American and Ukrainian Intelligence Services Meet

The Sovereignty Protection Office pointed out that FS Group is not a civilian market supplier. Its contracts with the Ukrainian state include handling cybersecurity incidents, conducting penetration tests, and protecting law enforcement systems. Its clients include the Ukraine's Interior Ministry, the police, the energy sector, and the central bank. The company is deeply embedded in the IT Ukraine Association network, the umbrella organization through which the Ukrainian state and its foreign partners coordinate IT developments during the war. The CEO of FS Group previously worked for years as a criminal analyst at the Ukrainian Interior Ministry. This is not the world of startups, but the inner circle of the national security industry.