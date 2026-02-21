PM Orban Sends Message From Washington: Peace, Ukraine, and the Stakes of the Election Take Center Stage

Regarding the war in Ukraine, PM Orban stated that while the United States is pursuing peace initiatives and negotiations, European leaders have opted to continue the war. Hungary, he said, remains firmly on the side of peace.

The prime minister also addressed what he described as Ukraine’s active interference in Hungarian domestic politics. He argued that Kyiv has an interest in creating instability in Hungary because the current Hungarian government’s pro-peace stance does not align with the position of the Ukrainian leadership. He added that tensions surrounding energy supply and the suspension of oil deliveries are part of broader pressure tactics that could generate economic uncertainty.

According to PM Orban, one of the key stakes of the upcoming election is whether Hungary will preserve its pro-peace position. He asserted that Ukraine is interested in seeing a “pro-Ukraine government” take power in Budapest and is exerting pressure—among other ways—through the issue of energy supply.