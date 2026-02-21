Speaking after the session, PM Orban highlighted that Hungary became a founding member of the Trump-initiated Board of Peace, which seeks practical solutions to international conflicts—particularly the crisis in the Middle East. According to the prime minister, it is a fundamental national interest for Hungary to participate in peace initiatives, as instability in war-torn regions directly affects Europe, including through migration pressures, Origo reports.
PM Orban Sends Message From Washington: Peace, Ukraine, and the Stakes of the Election Take Center Stage
At a press conference following the inaugural session of the Board of Peace in Washington, Prime Minister Viktor Orban underscored the importance of peace and expressed gratitude to President Donald Trump for his initiatives aimed at ending the Russia–Ukraine war. The prime minister emphasized that Hungary joined the body as a founding member and continues to represent a pro-peace position, while also addressing current issues surrounding the war in Ukraine and Hungarian–Ukrainian relations.
Regarding the war in Ukraine, PM Orban stated that while the United States is pursuing peace initiatives and negotiations, European leaders have opted to continue the war. Hungary, he said, remains firmly on the side of peace.
The prime minister also addressed what he described as Ukraine’s active interference in Hungarian domestic politics. He argued that Kyiv has an interest in creating instability in Hungary because the current Hungarian government’s pro-peace stance does not align with the position of the Ukrainian leadership. He added that tensions surrounding energy supply and the suspension of oil deliveries are part of broader pressure tactics that could generate economic uncertainty.
According to PM Orban, one of the key stakes of the upcoming election is whether Hungary will preserve its pro-peace position. He asserted that Ukraine is interested in seeing a “pro-Ukraine government” take power in Budapest and is exerting pressure—among other ways—through the issue of energy supply.
In this context, PM Orban said Hungarian intelligence services have information indicating that Ukraine is providing IT support to the Tisza Party, a matter that has also been discussed by Parliament’s national security committee.
The prime minister further stated that those responsible for shutting down the Druzhba oil pipeline are the same actors “who blew up Nord Stream,” adding that Ukraine stands behind the decision. He emphasized that the pipeline is technically operational and that there are no physical barriers to resuming oil deliveries, meaning the shutdown is the result of a political decision.
He pointed out that under the EU–Ukraine Association Agreement, Ukraine may not endanger the energy security of EU member states. In the current situation, he said, Hungary and Slovakia have been placed at a disadvantage, and Brussels has a contractual obligation to stand by the two member states.
According to PM Orban, the European Commission must enforce the provisions of the agreement with Ukraine and guarantee that the energy security of EU member states is not compromised.
He described Ukraine’s recent steps toward Hungary as “openly hostile,” arguing that uncertainty created in the energy sector, pressure to meet EU financial commitments, and sanctions-driven efforts to sever access to affordable Russian energy all run counter to Hungary’s national interests.
PM Orban stated that
Hungarian–Ukrainian relations have deteriorated because the Ukrainian leadership regards as enemies those who do not support its position. At the same time, he added that once the war concludes, there may be an opportunity to normalize relations.
On the role of the Board of Peace, the prime minister stressed that the initiative aims to address international crises through concrete commitments and that Hungary’s participation carries strategic importance. Hungary, he said, is not isolating itself but engaging in partnerships that serve the cause of peace.
In his remarks, PM Orban thanked the American president for his peace-building efforts and stated his belief that under a Trump administration, the Russia–Ukraine war would not have broken out.
He also noted that Hungary is the only European Union country participating in the Board of Peace as a founding member at the highest level of representation. Trump’s return to office, he said, creates an opportunity to strengthen peace initiatives both in Gaza and in Ukraine.
PM Orban concluded by saying that traditional international organizations have failed in recent decades to adequately fulfill their peacekeeping roles, making new forms of cooperation necessary. He closed by stating that Hungary is proud to be among the founding members of the Board of Peace.
Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)
