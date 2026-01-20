PM Orban: Brussel Is Preparing For War, Our Fate Is at Stake + Video

In the video shared on his Facebook page, Prime Minister Viktor Orban recalled a string of statements made by pro-war politicians. From these remarks, it is clearly emerging that certain European actors are preparing for war and want to drag Hungary into the conflict.

Viktor Orban recalled statements made by pro-war politicians (Photo: AFP)

Brussels Is Preparing for War

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte declared:

It's time to shit to a wartime mindset

According to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, “we are living in new times, a pre-war era.” Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, also did not hold back, stating:

Europe must fight!

Boris Pistorius, Germany’s Defense Minister, even set a deadline, saying that by 2029 we must be prepared for war!