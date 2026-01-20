BrüsszelTisza PártháborúpártiakOrbán ViktorUrsula von der Leyen
PM Orban: Brussel Is Preparing For War, Our Fate Is at Stake + Video

“Brussels and Western European politicians are preparing for war. Now our fate is at stake,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned in his latest video posted on Facebook, stressing that "we must not allow Hungary to be dragged into it."

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 20. 12:47
Viktor Orban: Brussels is preparing for war, our fate is now at stake (Source: MTI)
In the video shared on his Facebook page, Prime Minister Viktor Orban recalled a string of statements made by pro-war politicians. From these remarks, it is clearly emerging that certain European actors are preparing for war and want to drag Hungary into the conflict.

Orbán Viktor egymás után idézte fel a háborúpárti politikusok nyilatkozatait
Viktor Orban recalled statements made by pro-war politicians (Photo: AFP)

Brussels Is Preparing for War

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte declared:

It's time to shit to a wartime mindset

According to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, “we are living in new times, a pre-war era.” Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, also did not hold back, stating:

Europe must fight!

Boris Pistorius, Germany’s Defense Minister, even set a deadline, saying that by 2029 we must be prepared for war!

Manfred Weber azzal büszkélkedett, hogy már nem csak fegyvereket, hanem végre tankokat is küldenek
Manfred Weber boasted that they are now sending not only weapons, but finally tanks as well (Photo: AFP)

The Hungarian-hating Manfred Weber boasted that they are no longer sending only weapons, but finally tanks as well. In December, it also emerged that Peter Magyar's boss would deploy soldiers to the battlefield under the EU flag.

I would like to see soldiers with the European flag on their uniforms, working alongside our Ukrainian friends to ensure peace,

the CSU politician previously told the  Funke-Mediengruppe.

According to Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, Ukraine must be supported for as long as necessary.

He added that this must be done “at any cost.”

The Cost Is Enormous and Keeps Growing

Ursula von der Leyen herself acknowledged that nearly 170 billion euros in military and financial support have been provided so far. In her view, however, even more will be needed.

Magyar Nemzet previously reported that the government made public a report by the Hungarian Minister for European Union affairs, detailing Ukraine’s financial situation and related EU expectations toward Hungary. The document shows that since February 2022, the European Union and its member states have paid 193.3 billion euros to Ukraine. This amount includes military, financial, humanitarian, and refugee support. By comparison, between 2004 and 2024 Hungary received a net total of 73 billion euros in EU support, counting all sources and legal titles together. The report also reveals that under an EU decision adopted at the end of December 2025, the EU will provide Ukraine with an additional 90 billion euros in loans for 2026–2027.

Ukraine’s prime minister himself stated:

Ukraine’s financial needs over the next ten years are enormous. This means eight hundred billion US dollars.

By now it has become clear that for Brussels, Ukraine has become the top priority. This was also confirmed by Weber’s statement:

We will do what is necessary to give you, Ukrainians, the financial stability you need. Whatever it takes.

 The Hungarian government, however, rejects Brussels' plans.

Let us say no to war!

goes the warning at the end of the video.

Von der Leyen Sends a Message: Ukraine and Migration Come First

As is known, in the first half of 2026 Cyprus will hold the rotating presidency of the European Union, in connection with which Ursula von der Leyen has already set the direction to be followed.

Instead of Eurpe’s economic recovery or the well-being of EU citizens, the Commission President identified the implementation of the migration pact, the continuation of wartime support for Ukraine, and the acceleration of EU accession as key issues.

The European Commission President emphasized that lasting and strong support is needed so that Ukraine can gain a more favorable position not only on the battlefield but also at the negotiating table, and reaffirmed that the issue of Ukraine’s EU membership must continue to be treated as a priority. She also acknowledged that Ukraine’s current needs are extremely high.

Merz még a kamatokról is lemondana
Merz would even give up interest (Photo: AFP)

EU Citizens’ Money Would be Poured into Ukraine, Merz Would Even Give up Interest

It is hardly a secret intention of the European Commission to translate into legal terms the practice of treating financial support for our northeastern neighbor at war as a bottomless pit. The findings of the report prepared by the Minister for EU Affairs reveals if nothing changes, Ukraine can expect hundreds of billions of euros from the current EU leadership in the coming years.

Meanwhile, EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos stated that the loan to be given "provides sufficient flexibility" to handle potential extraordinary budgetary needs.

At the same time, the Hungarian government’s goal remains the same: keeping the country out of the conflict.

Viktor Orban: We Must Not Only Stay Out of the War, We Cannot Give Money for it Either

If Hungarians' money goes to Ukraine, there will be no money left to finance the municipal system either, the Hungarian Prime Minister pointed out on Monday at the National Forum of Municipalities. Viktor Orban emphasized that in Hungary’s immediate neighborhood there is a conflict into which the country could easily be dragged by pro-war forces.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban gives an interview on Kossuth Radio’s program “Good Morning, Hungary!” on January 16, 2026 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of  Communication/Akos Kaiser)

