Trouble Ahead: Peter Magyar Could Be Removed from Chessboard, Brussels Unhappy with His Performance

In this light, Fidesz MP Gabriella Selmeczi’s comment in the online Digital Civic Circle called Zebra (Zebra DPK) is particularly interesting.

A rowing number of people claim that Peter Magyar will not be able to withstand the pressure until spring, and that he will collapse before the vote.

According to the government party politician, it remains a mystery who would replace him: it could be a banker returning from abroad, or perhaps the left wing will simply hold another round of casting.

For now, no one knows what will happen until the elections. In any case, Peter Magyar’s summer ordeal is certainly not to Brussels’ liking, as EU officials have openly declared that they want a change of government in Hungary, yet the stars are aligning differently.