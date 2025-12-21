Felix Felhevizy is already in the Christmas spirit. He has wrapped all the gifts and even planned the menu. As the holidays approach, life usually slows down a bit, and the noise of political battles quiets.
The Decisive Moment Has Come, Peter Magyar Has Lost the Election
The Tisza Party's leader is digging a hole for himself.
This is what happened on the national side, as everyone could see at yesterday's anti-war rally in Szeged. It was uplifting to see and experience the power of love and unity. Unfortunately, however, Peter Magyar and his pro-war party do not care about the approaching holiday and once again showed their true colors.
It is no coincidence that in his post, analyst Daniel Deak wrote about Peter Magyar's campaign against the newspaper Bors. Despite the aggressive move by the Tisza Party's president, the paper's special edition was distributed even at the anti-war rally in Szeged.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
As also reported by Magyar Nemzet, Peter Magyar launched a campaign of revenge against Bors over its special publication presenting the Tisza Party's austerity package. Bors provided detailed coverage of, among other things, tax increases, a widow's pension tax, and cuts to family support programs.
Peter Magyar cannot hide the truth from the Hungarian people, said the senior political analyst of the 21st Century Institute. According to Daniel Deak, the reaction from the Tisza Party's president was a massive own goal.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
További IN ENGLISH híreink
In the analyst's view, Peter Magyar's reaction added fuel to the fire. His aggressive behavior only reinforced that the figures made public have a basis in reality. Through his conduct, Peter Magyar continues to score own goals one after another, and thanks to him, Fidesz may once again secure a two thirds majority in 2026.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
Even Attila Tibor Nagy, who can hardly be described as pro government political analyst, voiced his concern over Peter Magyar's outrageous behavior:
„ If Peter Magyar is already able to use legal tools to obtain a court ban on the distribution of a newspaper's (Bors) special issue, what will happen if he gains prime ministerial power? Will this be the flourishing freedom of the press? I do not like Bors, but I do not like censorship either.”
További IN ENGLISH híreink
All things considered, the assessment is indeed correct that the Tisza Party's president is digging himself into a hole. The Hungarian people do not like such aggressive protests and forceful actions. As the saying goes, the one who shouts the loudest is the one whose house is on fire. We have reached a decisive moment. With this move, Peter Magyar has already lost the election in a moral sense, Felix Felhevizy thought to himself, and began writing greetings on the small note cards to be placed next to the gifts.
Cover photo: Peter Magyar, president of the Tisza Party (Photo: AFP/Attila Kisbenedek)
…
For related articles in Hungarian, click here.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
További IN ENGLISH híreink
További IN ENGLISH híreink
További IN ENGLISH híreink
További IN ENGLISH híreink
További IN ENGLISH híreink
További IN ENGLISH híreink
Komment
Összesen 0 komment
A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.
A téma legfrissebb híreiTovább az összes cikkhez
Why Is Peter Magyar Silent on Europe's Most Important Issue? + Video
In his speech in Szeged, Peter Magyar once again focused on domestic political attacks, without mentioning Europe's most pressing issue.
Hungary Is Proof That Illegal Migration Can Be Stopped
In many European countries, public security conditions have become untenable.
Laszlo Dornfeld: Digital Civic Circles Campaign Trail Is a Major Success
The anti-war rallies are capable of reaching the vast majority of voters, says the lead political analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights.
The Tiger and the Turul: Why a Fast-Reforming India Can Be Hungary’s Strategic Anchor in a Fragmented World
The recent imposition of tariffs by large economies serves as a stark reminder of this volatility, wrote Anshuman Gaur, Ambassador of India to Hungary.
Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!
- Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre
- Csatlakozzon hozzánk Facebookon és Twitteren
- Kövesse csatornáinkat Instagrammon, Videán, YouTube-on és RSS-en
Címoldalról ajánljukTovább az összes cikkhez
Why Is Peter Magyar Silent on Europe's Most Important Issue? + Video
In his speech in Szeged, Peter Magyar once again focused on domestic political attacks, without mentioning Europe's most pressing issue.
Hungary Is Proof That Illegal Migration Can Be Stopped
In many European countries, public security conditions have become untenable.
Laszlo Dornfeld: Digital Civic Circles Campaign Trail Is a Major Success
The anti-war rallies are capable of reaching the vast majority of voters, says the lead political analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights.
The Tiger and the Turul: Why a Fast-Reforming India Can Be Hungary’s Strategic Anchor in a Fragmented World
The recent imposition of tariffs by large economies serves as a stark reminder of this volatility, wrote Anshuman Gaur, Ambassador of India to Hungary.
Szóljon hozzá!
Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!