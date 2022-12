Messi, Mbappé, Ronaldo: a vb öt nagy nyertese és vesztese

⚠️ | QUICK STAT



Enner Valencia has now scored each of Ecuador's last six goals at the #FIFAWorldCup:



⚽️ v Switzerland (2014)

⚽️⚽️ v Honduras (2014)

⚽️⚽️ v Qatar (2022)

⚽️ v Netherlands (2022)



He's the first player to score three goals at #Qatar2022! 👏👏 #NEDECU pic.twitter.com/sFNm824h0I